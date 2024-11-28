RCB faces backlash over Hindi 'X' handle; fans allege linguistic bias

Royal Challengers Bengaluru is facing backlash from fans after the team's X account posted a photo announcing the 2025 team in Hindi. In a separate post, the X handle, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Hindi, shared writings in Hindi and another post, Virat Kohli addressed his fans in Hindi.

Fans have objected to the move -- the launch of the new Hindi account that has over 2,500 followers. They allege that Hindi does not represent the linguistic diversity of India, emphasising that there was no need for the page and the management should reconsider its decision.