Sri Lanka crash to their lowest ever Test total of 42 against South Africa

DURBAN: Fast bowler Marco Jansen took 7-13 as South Africa skittled Sri Lanka for just 42 in their first innings on the second day of the first Test at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday.

It was the lowest innings total in Sri Lanka's history, eclipsing their previous lowest total of 71 against Pakistan in Kandy in 1994.

The lowest score ever in Test cricket remains New Zealand's 26 against England in Auckland in 1955.

It was also the lowest total by any team against South Africa, three fewer than New Zealand's 45 in Cape Town in 2013.

It is, however, the second shortest completed innings in the history of Test cricket, lasting just 83 balls, eight short of the overall record of the 75 balls that South Africa lasted when they were bowled out for 30 by England in Birmingham in 1924.

Only two batsmen reached double figures on a pitch which has helped seam bowlers throughout.