McSweeney is well equipped: Ryan Harris backs him to deliver

MELBOURNE: Nathan McSweeney may have struggled on his Test debut, but former Australian fast bowler Ryan Harris has backed the young opener to deliver in the second game against India, calling him "well-equipped" for the role.

McSweeney, who replaced David Warner after the left-hander retired last summer, managed just 10 and 0 against a potent Indian attack in the first Test in Perth.

"For now, I think he's the best person for it but like everyone, he needs to score runs," Harris, who coaches McSweeney in the South Australian first-class side, told SEN.

"Batting three and opening is slightly different but Nathan is well equipped to do that. Obviously, he didn't have a great start, but he copped two pretty good balls in Perth."

Harris suggested that while McSweeney is a good fit for the opener's role now, his long-term position might be at number three.

"Ultimately, he probably slots back into three at some stage depending on what happens over the next couple of years with 'Uzzie' (Usman Khawaja)," Harris said.

"He's the right person for that position right now but again, long-term, if Uzzie was to keep going and play well, then they probably stay with that combination. If Uzzie was to finish next summer then probably Sam Konstas comes into it, and there's a new batting pair from there."