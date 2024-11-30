ICC issues ultimatum to Pakistan over 'Hybrid' model for 2025 Champions Trophy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued an ultimatum to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) urging them to accept the proposed 'Hybrid' model for the 2025 Champions Trophy or risk being ousted from the tournament.
The ICC hosted a meeting on Friday where the 'Hybrid' model was proposed and to discuss the issue to come to a conclusive solution. However, no consensus was reached and the meeting only lasted for 15 minutes as Pakistan was adamant in hosting the entire tournament in the country. The meeting was rescheduled for Saturday.
The ultimatum comes in due to PCB's refusal to accept the 'Hybrid' model after India refused to travel to Pakistan due to security reasons.
The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier clarified its stand on not sending the Indian team to Pakistan. “BCCI has issued a statement. They have said that there are security concerns there, and it is therefore unlikely that the team will be going there,” a spokesperson from the Ministry said during a routine briefing.
Sources within the ICC pointed out that India's participation is crucial for the tournament's commercial success as broadcasters were unwilling to invest without the Indian team.
Most of the ICC board members were sympathetic to Pakistan's condition. However, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi was advised to accept the 'Hybrid' model or ICC was reportedly prepared to shift the tournament entirely to a different location. In such a case, it would be a huge financial strike to PCB. Even if the tournament is rescheduled, Pakistan will forego of the hosting fees, around USD six million, along with the gate revenue.
Should the 'Hybrid' model be accepted, Pakistan would still retain partial hosting rights and all of India's matches, including group stages and the semi-finals, and finals (if they qualify) would be played in the UAE. If India does not move beyond the group stages, PCB has the right to host the semi-finals and final in the country. PCB can also negotiate for hefty compensation for having to share the hosting rights.
The only window for the tournament is between February 19 to March 9 as other participating nations have engagements after that.