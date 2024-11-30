ICC issues ultimatum to Pakistan over 'Hybrid' model for 2025 Champions Trophy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued an ultimatum to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) urging them to accept the proposed 'Hybrid' model for the 2025 Champions Trophy or risk being ousted from the tournament.

The ICC hosted a meeting on Friday where the 'Hybrid' model was proposed and to discuss the issue to come to a conclusive solution. However, no consensus was reached and the meeting only lasted for 15 minutes as Pakistan was adamant in hosting the entire tournament in the country. The meeting was rescheduled for Saturday.

The ultimatum comes in due to PCB's refusal to accept the 'Hybrid' model after India refused to travel to Pakistan due to security reasons.

The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier clarified its stand on not sending the Indian team to Pakistan. “BCCI has issued a statement. They have said that there are security concerns there, and it is therefore unlikely that the team will be going there,” a spokesperson from the Ministry said during a routine briefing.

Sources within the ICC pointed out that India's participation is crucial for the tournament's commercial success as broadcasters were unwilling to invest without the Indian team.