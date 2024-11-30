Unfair to judge Gambhir so early in his coaching role: Ajay Jadeja

NEW DELHI: Former India middle-order batter Ajay Jadeja on Saturday defended head coach Gautam Gambhir from the criticism he has received following the 0-3 drubbing against New Zealand, saying it's "unfair" given the short time he has been in the new role.

Gambhir, the hero of the 2011 World Cup title triumph, took over the reins of the India team in July after Rahul Dravid's tenure ended.

Following a bright start against Sri Lanka in the T20I series, India lost the ODI series to the home side. The Test team then thrashed Bangladesh 2-0 before a nightmare outing against New Zealand put Gambhir under massive scrutiny.

"I think you are being unfair to him. If you will start judging people on the basis of their coaching role or whatever way it is being looked at, it is too short a time to for people to be judged," Jadeja told PTI Videos in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of FICCI Turf event here on Saturday.

"If you are not convinced that he is good, then one performance here or there will be able to convince anyone. I don't think it is the time to judge him, it is the time we should enjoy him," added Jadeja, known for his exploits in the 50-over game where he scored over 5000 runs in 196 ODIs.

India's massive 295-run win against Australia in the first Border-Gavaskar Test at Perth following the no-show against the Kiwis has come as a huge morale-booster for the side and Jadeja felt Gambhir should not be judged within six months of his appointment.