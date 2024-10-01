India in drivers seat, Bangladesh all out for 146 in the second test

Bangladesh were all out for 146 in the second Test match against India at Kanpur leaving India to chase a meagre 95 runs to win the match and sweep the series 2-0.

In the first session of the final day's play of the last test, India was leading by 26 runs as Bangladesh were 31/2 in 12 overs.

Wickets fell at regular intervals for Bangladesh with Ravichandran Ashwin claiming the first wicket of the day in the fourteenth over following which Bangladesh batsmen could make only a brief visit to the crease as they were bundled out for 146.

The spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Jasprit Bumrah did the much needed damage by claiming three wickets each. Akash Deep also claimed a scalp at the Kanpur stadium early on in the match.

The lunch session was extended by half an hour to complete Bangladesh's innings.

Ashwin returned with figures of 3/50, while Jadeja took 3/34 and Bumrah grabbed 3/17 on day 5 of the Test as Bangladesh, resuming their innings at 26/2 in the rain-hit Test, lost eight wickets in the extended morning session for the addition of 120 runs.

Overnight batter Shadman Islam was the highest scorer for Bangladesh in the second innings, scoring 50 runs.

Bangladesh were bundled out for 233 in their first innings before India scored a quick-fire 285/9 and declared their innings on Monday in a match in which two days were completely lost due to a wet outfield.

