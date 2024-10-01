Sir Mutha bags overall title

CHENNAI: The Sir Mutha School team bagged the overall championship in the boys (165 points) and the girls (111 points ) categories at the 30th age-group swimming competition organized by The Madras District Aquatic Association at Orca pool.

Results: Individual champions: Boys : Group 12: Eric Ethan (Velammal Vidhya) 20 points; Group 11: Vidyuth Arun Kumar (SBOA) 20; Group 10: Sanjeeth (sunshine) 20; Group 9: Vidur Arun Kumar (SBOA Junior college) 18. Group 8: Ary sattar (Velammal Vidyalaya) 20; Group 7: P Sudan (Sir Mutha ) 20; Group 6: Arjun Mahendran ( Velammal Matric) 20; Group 5: Ronel Rathnam (MCC Public) 20; Group 4: Sai Deepak (7th Day Adventist ) 18; Group 3: Ishaan Singh(St Bede’s ) 20; Group 2: R Aditya (Sir Mutha School) 20. Girls: Group 12: Divya Balachander (Boaz Public) 16 points; Group 11: Sadhguna Rajasekar (Tatva) and Lakshanya (Velammal Vidyalaya) 16; Group 10: S Kameshka ( Sri Lakshmi Narayana Matric ) 20; Group 9: Pawanika ( Anitha Methodist ) 20; Group 8: Vanshika Reddy (PSBB) 20; Group 7: M Tharagai (St Brito ) 20; Group 6: Nirupamam (Chettinad Vidyashram) 20; Group 5: Kathija (St Aloysius) 20; Group 4: Sadvi Sivkumar ( BVM Global) 18; Group 3: S Harisha (CSI EWART) 20.

Suryavanshi shines on opening day

N Samarth (3/49) and Mohamed Enaan (3/48) took three wickets each to restrict Australia U-19 to 293 in their first essay on the first day of the Australia U-19 Tour of India played here on Monday. Riley Kingsell (53) and Aidan O’ Connor (61) were the top scorers for the visitors.

In reply, India U-19 were 103 for no loss in 14 overs with Vaibhav Suryavanshi batting on 81.

Brief scores: Australia (U-19) 293 in 71.4 ovs (Kingsell 53, Howe 48, O’ Connor 61, Samarth 3/49, Enaan 3/48) vs India (U-19) 103 for no loss in 14 ovs (Malhotra 21 batting, Suryavanshi 81 batting).