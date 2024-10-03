T20 World Cup: India look to storm desert

DUBAI: It has been 588 days since the last time the Indian women's cricket team played World Cup cricket. The followers of the game and even the casual watchers would remember the bleak February evening where despite having exceptional control over the situation in the semi-final against Australia, it all came crashing down at Newlands in Cape Town. While many things have remained categorically the same, a lot of water has flown under the bridge since then.

With the start of a new World Cup in Dubai's tough desert-like heat, there was a new spirit on display when India took the field for practice ahead of their opening match against New Zealand. In the high ball catching drills, there was a competition between Jemimah Rodrigues, opener Shafali Verma and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana to take the screamers. However, it was Harmanpreet Kaur who asked head coach Amol Muzumdar to increase the intensity of the drills. After achieving that, the session wound up with Kaur taking a running/diving catch, which the team applauded with zeal.

This is something Muzumdar has focused on since the day he took over the job back in December 2023. "Fielding and fitness are of the highest priority," Muzumdar had said on the eve of the first T20I. "There is no compromise on fielding and fitness. There will be a lot of camps that will be happening after this series and getting into the next season. More exposure, fitness and fielding will be my top priority," Muzumdar had laid his plans out immediately after taking over the job and he has stayed true to his words.

"Basically, if you see the first press conference I had said that fielding and fitness would be of high importance and we have worked on it. Thoroughly gone deeper into it and tried to work individually first in regards to the volume as far as fielding is concerned. Then in fitness, we have paid attention to each individual to take their fitness levels to the next level. So I think we have put in that effort. The effort has been there. I think you'll see the results," Muzumdar assured in the pre-match media interaction.