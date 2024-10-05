Mayank faces fitness and form test, chance for fringe players to shine

GWALIOR: Pace sensation Mayank Yadav is expected to unleash his raw speed while the absence of India's T20 regulars will provide another opportunity to the fringe players in the three-match series against Bangladesh, beginning here Sunday.

Having consistently generated speed over 150 kmph in his maiden IPL earlier this year, Mayank had drawn the attention of the cricketing world before a side strain ruled him out of the tournament.

Usually, one has to prove fitness in domestic cricket to be considered for national selection but the 22-year-old has been fast-tracked into the side considering his special talent.

The series against Bangladesh will be a test of his fitness and temperament.

It remains to be seen if he can display the same accuracy and control that he exhibited in the IPL.

Besides Mayank, fellow Delhi pacer Harshit Rana and all-rounder Nitish Kumar could also make their India debut over the course of the series.

Nitish was picked for the Zimbabwe tour post the T20 World Cup but got injured while Harshit did not get to play in the five-match series in Harare.

With Tests against New Zealand given preference, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel have been rested from the T20s against Bangladesh.