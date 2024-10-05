NZ captain Devine trusts umpire's decision on run-out, says it may have 'stalled' India's momentum

DUBAI: New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, who inspired them to a big win over India in their Women's T20 World Cup opener, feels the run-out controversy surrounding Amelia Kerr may have "stalled" India's game flow but she stressed the importance of respecting umpires' judgment.

India found themselves in the midst of an umpiring controversy against the Kiwis here on Friday, a match they lost by 58 runs.

"Yeah, it was an interesting one probably broke a little bit of momentum (of India) and maybe stalled them a little bit. But I think that's part of cricket isn't it, people's interpretations are always going to be slightly different," Devine said at the post-match media interaction.

The incident occurred in the 14th over of New Zealand's innings when Kerr was run out by Indian wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh while she attempted a second run along with Devine.

Kerr had already begun walking off the field before being called back by the umpires Anna Harris and Jacqueline Williams who ruled the ball dead, as Deepti Sharma had already received her cap from the umpire, signaling the end of the over.

The decision caused frustration for India as head coach Amol Mazumdar was seen in a heated discussion with the fourth umpire.

Acknowledging the ambiguity of such moments, Devine emphasised the importance of respecting the umpires' decision.

"I guess my understanding of it is when the umpire calls over and I never heard the umpire call over but obviously that's up to the umpire's discretion in terms of when they think the ball's dead."

"For us, trying to pinch runs here and there, you never know when that one run might count but, yeah look, trust the umpires and made the call at the end of the day, that's their job, it's not really any of my business, they're the ones that have to apply, I just sort of sometimes push the boundaries a little bit with it."

Kerr's reprieve was short-lived as she was dismissed off the very first ball of the next over.

However, Devine continued to play a pivotal role, anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 57 off 36 balls in a crucial 46-run partnership (26 balls) with Brooke Halliday, propelling New Zealand to a match-winning 160/4.

In reply, India folded for 102 with pacers Rosemary Mair and Lea Tahuhu sharing seven wickets between them as New Zealand spectacularly snapped their 10-match losing streak.