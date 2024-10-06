Real Jem: Run Rodrigues run

While the bits of dropping easy catches and misfields continued, this time it did not cost India too much. At one point, Pakistan's former captain, Nida Dar, was struggling to find gaps and whenever she tried to go for runs there was no escaping, mostly from Rodrigues, Sajana Sajeevan and Arundhati Reddy — the pick of the fielders. There was no running twos on Rodrigues' arm who mostly patrolled boundaries. After being one of the unluckiest bowlers in the first match where plenty of catches were dropped off her bowling, Reddy finally got her share of wickets. By the looks of it, both teams had accepted that the match was not going to be one of the higher-scoring ones as Pakistan only managed to score 105 for the loss of eight wickets.

For India, in the group of death, winning the match was never going to be enough after a loss in the opener by 58 runs. For India to have their NRR positive, they needed to chase the total in less than 12 overs. The opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma had much more responsibility on their shoulders, especially since they could not give the team the start they needed in the opener when they added only 11 as a pair. Verma did survive an early LBW shout in the very first over of the innings, but the fortunes of the team did not change from there. If it wasn't for the five wides that Fatima Sana bowled, India would have only scored 13 runs in the starting four overs of the game.

The wicket of Mandhana in the penultimate over of the Powerplay brought Rodrigues into the middle, yet another unexpected move from the Indian team management. After letting captain Harmanpreet Kaur come at three to bat in two warm-up games and the opener in Dubai, which led to Rodrigues moving away from number five where she was stationed for an extended period of time, the musical chairs regarding the position continued again when Mandhana, wearing No. 5 at the back, came to bat at three, leaving Kaur to go back to her original position of four.