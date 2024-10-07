Reel cricket: How fan edits garner attraction for women's game

DUBAI: What is storytelling? It can be written words, songs, or for the modern social media savvy generation, it can even be an Instagram reel. With the exponential growth of the women's game in the last few years, social media has seen more bad days than good ones in terms of positive conversations, but there are a few who are making use of it to tell stories of athletes.

Pratiksha from Karnataka is one of them, who runs an Instagram account that celebrates women's cricket. "I have always been interested in cricket. I used to watch men's cricket because I honestly didn't know that women's cricket existed," Pratiksha, a college student, told this daily.

"I used to see some stuff about women's cricket from here and there, but I thought very few were watching the game and it is not getting recognised as such. With the Women's Premier League, I tried to search cricket pages dedicated to the women's game, and I could only find a few. I wanted to start it last year, but I couldn't because of my exams. On January 19 this year, I officially started it just for the love of it," she added.