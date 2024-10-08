India U-19 dominated opening day with strong batting performance against Australia

CHENNAI: Half-centuries by Nitya J Pandya (94), KP Karthikeya (71), Soham Patwardhan (61 batting) and Nikhil Kumar (61) put India U-19 in control as they posted a healthy 316 for 5 in 90 overs against Australia U-19 on the opening day of the second Youth Test at the MAC stadium here on Monday. Brief scores: India (U-19) 316/5 in 90 ovs (Nitya J Pandya 94, KP Karthikeya 71, Soham Patwardhan 61 batting, Nikhil Kumar 61) vs Australia (U-19).

Six share lead

Top seed Velpula Sarayu joined previous round leaders IM Padmini Rout, WIM Priyanka at the top with 4.5 points at the end of the 5th round of the 50th National Women’s Chess Championship played at Karaikudi.

Mary Ann Gomes, Nandhidhaa and WIM Isha Sharma also have 4.5 points and joined the leaders.

Aakarsh and Sneka bag gold

SJ Aakarsh of Chennai district and Sneka of Erode clinched the first two gymnastics gold medals in the CM Trophy 2024 Games on Monday.

With gymnastics returning to the CM Trophy after a brief hiatus, Aakarsh set the stage on fire with a 12.30 points performance to clinch the gold medal in Floor among college men. K Kaushik bagged the silver with 9.65 points while the bronze medal went to S Mathnesh (8.05). In the college women’s vault event, Erode’s Sneka scored 5.375 points to claim gold.

Triple crown for Abhinandh

PB Abhinandh showcased his class again by clinching three titles (Men, U-19, U-17) at the 6th Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association State Ranking table tennis tournament. Results: (all finals): Men: PB Abhinandh bt S Manikandan 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 12-14, 11-5, 12-10. Boys: U-19: PB Abhinandh bt Suresh Raj Preyesh 11-6, 11-8, 11-7, 11-7. U-17: PB Abhinandh bt S Sriram 12-10, 11-8, 11-6. U-15: Akash Rajavelu bt A Achinth 11-5, 11-13, 11-2, 11-6. U-13: Women: S Yashini bt Kavyasree 5-11, 10-12, 12-10, 11-5, 15-17, 11-3, 11-8. Girls: U-19: A Shriya bt S Nalene Amrutha 11-9, 11-7, 11-8, 11-8.