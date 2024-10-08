T20 World Cup 2024: Before front of camera, behind the scenes

DUBAI: IT could have been chaos given the situation surrounding India's next fixture at the ongoing T20 World Cup (Sri Lanka). However, the team opted to choose calm in the practice session at the ICC Academy on the eve of probably one of the most important fixtures of this tournament.

Firstly, a bit of context.

After the 58-run loss against New Zealand, India faced Pakistan to not just earn their first win and take two points from the match but to also try to get a boost to their net run rate. The first part did happen. However, the boost to the run rate never came.

On top of that, there was a massive injury scare with captain Hermanpreet Kaur leaving the field due to injury. The list of problems looked as big as the desert surrounding the country.

But there was a light at the end of the tunnel once captain Kaur was declared fit. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana informed that in the press conference. "She is doing fine and she will be fine for tomorrow (Wednesday)," Mandhana said.

While the captain was able to make a recovery, questions over Pooja Vastrakar's return to the playing Xi reminded. "Pooja, I think the medical team is still working on her. So, the update will come only tomorrow during the match. I think the only person who wasn't available for the last match was Pooja. Everyone is fit and ready to play. So, there are no availability issues for anyone else," Mandhana mentioned.

When asked about the run rate coming into the picture as a buzzword right from the moment India suffered a loss against New Zealand, Mandhana explained why the team put that added pressure behind to just concentrate on winning against Pakistan.

"It definitely was the last match, but as I said, the conditions are a lot different to what you expect as a batter so you are probably thinking to get that run rate high and also you have to win the match first. That's the first priority for us. So, I think it's a balance between trying to find out what's the best for the team.

Of course, you know in the last match I couldn't start off fine but then later on I consumed a few dot balls which was a little irritating for me but I think having said that as batters we have to be smart. We can't just go out there thinking that 'oh we are going to take on this bowling lineup and we are just going to cruise' because of course the conditions and the outfield is a lot different.

'We have to keep that net run rate in mind. But first winning the match. And then going on and thinking about the net run rate. The group is definitely a bit tricky. I think it's just the start. We don't want to go ahead thinking a lot about what will happen. One day at a time. And if at all tomorrow there's a place where we think about the net run rate, we'll be trying to get it. The win is the priority."

That is what was on display in the practice when almost every member of the team except Kaur showed up for practice. Mandhana spent an extended amount of time discussing her bat flow with head coach Amol Muzumdar, who also helped Richa Ghosh with the high catching under lights. Almost every player in the squad including the likes of Dayalan Hemalatha and Yastika Bhatia, who have not gotten the opportunity to be part of the playing XI, also freed their arms while facing net bowlers.

However, it was Jemimah Rodrigues who batted the most under the lights. During the end of the practice session, she did get hit by a ball, but she was at her cheerful best as the support staff was looking after her.

The most important sign for Indian fans was that one of their most consistent pacers, Vastrakar, gave her best in the nets as she bowled for a while and even batted for a bit.

The fixture against Sri Lanka is a must-win for both sides if they are to remain in contention for the semi-final spot. Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu put it best. "I know that tomorrow’s game is really crucial for India and Sri Lanka. So, the best team will win and if we can keep it simple," she said. And that's the truth of the matter. Whoever keeps their head down and nerves managed will stay alive in the group of death.