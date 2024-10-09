Harvansh's century puts India U-19 in command against Australia U-19

CHENNAI: Riding on Harvansh Singh Pangalia’s 117, India U-19 posted 492 in 133.3 overs against Australia U-19 on the second day of the Australia U-19 tour of India multi-day series played at the MAC stadium. In reply, Australia U-19 were 142 for 3 in 44 overs at stumps. Brief scores: Ind U-19 492 in 133.3 ovs (Nitya 94, Harvansh 117) vs Aus U-19 142/3 in 44 ovs (Peake 62 batting).

Padmini & Sarayu on top

Velpula Sarayu of Telangana scored a crucial point in the 6th round of the National Women Chess Championship held at Karaikudi. Sarayu faced French defense of Mary Ann Gomes, a former campion. Sarayu won a pawn on the 25th move to get a clear advantage and went on to convert it into a point.

Big victory for TN

Half-centuries by VK Vineeth (69 n.o.) and Abhinav Kannan (67) came helped Tamil Nadu to hammer Odisha by eight wickets in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy men’s U-19 one dayers played at Jaipur. Brief scores: Odisha 157 in 43.4 ovs (P Sasanka 51; R Pravin 3/33, BK Kishore 3/26) lost to Tamil Nadu 158/2 in 33.4 ovs (VK Vineeth 69 n.o, Abhinav Kannan 67).

Kamalini powers TN

G Kamalini’s unbeaten 40 paved the way for Tamil Nadu women to thrash Chandigarh by 10 wickets in the BCCI-Women U-19 T20 match played at Haryana.

TN entered the quarters.Brief scores: Chandigarh 48 in 19.1 ovs (Lakshmi 2/4, Anbu 2/7, B Jenitha 2/8) lost to Tamil Nadu 49 for no loss in 4.3 ovs (Kamalini 40 n.o). Karnataka 146/6 in 20 ovs bt Mizoram 52 in 19.4 ovs (Mithila 3/3). Bihar 55 in 19.5 ovs (Pushti 3/20, Nidhi 3/5, Diya 3/4) lost to Gujarat 56 for no loss in 6.4 ovs (Shreya 37 n.o). Baroda 129/2 in 20 ovs (Vidhi 40 n.o) bt Chhattisgarh 80/9 in 20 ovs.

Silambam stars shine

Chennai’s R Kiruthika and J Kalapathika added two more gold in Silambam to help the last year’s overall champions consolidate their position at the top of CM Trophy 2024 medals tally on Tuesday. Kiruthika bagged the 52-62 kg category gold in college women event while Kalpalathika clinched the above 72kg gold.