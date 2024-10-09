NZ batter Williamson to miss initial part of away Test series against India

AUCKLAND: Senior batter Kane Williamson is set to miss the initial part of the upcoming three-Test series in India starting on October 16 due to groin strain, with New Zealand naming Mark Chapman as his cover in the 17-man squad here on Wednesday.

Williamson, who is dealing with a groin strain, will delay his departure to India where New Zealand will play three Tests at Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai.

While senior batting all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been roped in only for the first Test in Bengaluru, spinner Ish Sodhi will be available only for the second and third Tests.

Tom Latham will be leading the Kiwis after Tim Southee stepped aside from the leadership role a few days ago.

"Williamson experienced groin discomfort during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle and will require a period of rehabilitation before joining the Blackcaps Test squad in India," New Zealand Cricket said on their website.

New Zealand selector Sam Wells said the decision to delay Williamson's departure to India was to give the former skipper more time to rest.

"The advice we've received is that the best course of action is for Kane to rest and rehabilitate now rather than risk aggravating the injury," said Wells.