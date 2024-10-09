Women's World Cup: India give big push to NRR with 82-run win over Sri Lanka

DUBAI: The seasoned duo of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur was back to its sizzling best as India gave a massive boost to their net run rate with an 82-run hammering of Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

The 98-run stand between Shafali Verma (43 off 40) and Smriti (50 off 38) set the tone for the innings after India opted to bat at the Dubai International Stadium.

Harmanpreet (52 not out off 27) then got welcome runs in the death overs to push India past 170, the highest total of the competition thus far.

Sri Lanka, who had got the better of India in the Asia Cup, could never really get going in the run chase and were all out for 90 in 19.5 overs.

It was Sri Lanka's third loss in as many games, effectively putting them out of the semifinals race.

With their second win in three games, India remain in the hunt for a last four spot from Group A.

The loss to New Zealand had put a severe dent to India's net run rate and they needed a big win to make amends, something they managed on Wednesday.

It was also India's biggest margin of victory in the tournament history, pushing their run rate to positive from negative.

India's last group game is against the mighty Australia.

Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur struck on the very first ball of the innings with substitute Radha Yadav taking a stunning catch to get rid of Vishmi Gunaratne.

Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapattu was the next one to depart as Shreyanka Patil had her caught at first slip for a classical off-spinner's dismissal.

Sri Lanka were reduced to six for three when Harshitha Samrawickrama went for a flashy drive against Renuka but ended up nicking it to the wicket-keeper.