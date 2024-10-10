Shakib apologises for silence during Bangladesh protests

NEW DELHI: Retiring Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has apologised for remaining silent during a student-led revolution but defended his contentious decision to serve the autocratic regime it toppled.

Shakib, 37, is among dozens of figures from ousted premier Sheikh Hasina's party facing murder investigations for a deadly police crackdown on protesters during the summer uprising.

The former captain had been elected as a lawmaker earlier this year and served until parliament was dissolved after Hasina's August resignation and exile to neighbouring India at the peak of the unrest.

In a long note posted on his official Facebook page late Wednesday, Hasan said he was "sincerely apologetic" for not speaking up during the protests.

"I pay my respects to all the students who sacrificed their lives," the note said.