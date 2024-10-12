India’s new-look T20I side showing promise

CHENNAI: When Rohit Sharma imitated wrestling legend Ric Flair’s famous strut to lift the T20 World Cup trophy in Barbados on June 29, it was a crowning moment for Indian cricket. But it also marked the end of a very long chapter.

For more than a year leading up to the event, questions over the seniors playing in the shortest format kept coming back, which meant India had not necessarily kick-started their transition. It was only when Gautam Gambhir and his support staff took guard in Sri Lanka, the transition actually began.

They had a new captain in Suryakumar Yadav, the youngsters were getting a chance, slowly the team was coming together. If it gave an idea on how the new-look T20I side is going to approach things, the ongoing series against Bangladesh has painted a clearer picture.

They are not going to hold back, not think twice and take a conservative approach, but will try and give it all, showcasing their skill on the field. As shown by Sanju Samson or Yadav in the first T20I, or Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh in the second, they have set a template. Then there is Hardik Pandya back at his explosive best.

Pandya turned back the clock to hit the leather off the ball like he did in 2019-20. The likes of Nitish, who is seen and is expected to be groomed to follow Pandya as a seam-bowling all-rounder. Rinku has established that he is here to stay.

Throw in Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top, India, as a T20I batting side, have the potential to become one of the most explosive in the world.

“The coach and captain have asked us to play our game and whatever the situation (is), the message from them is just keep hitting the ball. He has given us full freedom to hit the ball,” Rinku said after the match in New Delhi.