Siya Gokhale learns from India’s best as UAE's net bowler

DUBAI: Earlier this year, in May to be precise, the United Arab Emirates women's cricket team came close to making history in the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier.

On the back of their captain Esha Oza's blistering knock, they fell short by 15 runs in the semi-final against Sri Lanka to miss their ticket to the World Cup.

So when the World Cup shifted to Dubai and Sharjah, even though they were not participants in the tournament, the players sensed the opportunity to make the most as net bowlers attached to the Indian team. Siya Gokhale, UAE's pacer, is one of them.

"The first thought was do we become a host nation? Do we get to play in the World Cup? Then obviously, we found out that Bangladesh are still a host, they are just doing it in UAE. We were a little bummed out by that," Gokhale told this daily.

Even with that disappointment, they brushed it aside to focus on learning from Indian players in the nets. Currently, Oza, Archana Supriya - the left-arm spinner, Kavisha Egodage - the off-spinner and Gokhale are helping India out in the nets throughout the tournament.

Having played against the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana on previous occasions in the Asia Cup, Gokhale was immensely excited to test her skills against them.

"I wanted to bowl to Harmanpreet Kaur. I love the way she bats. Richa Ghosh is an aggressive batter too. That's someone you want to bowl to because she has three shots for one ball. If you bowl the right ball to her, and she is not hitting you, that means you have done a good job. For me, the aim is to maintain that consistency. India's bowling coach (Former India cricketer Aavishkar Salvi) mentioned we are looking at you as you are coming here to improve your bowling. In addition, it is that our batters get bowling as well. So I think that's a fresh mindset," Gokhale added.