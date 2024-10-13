Border Gavaskar Trophy: Green's injury could pave way for Bancroft's Test recall, feels Mark Taylor

Green's absence would mean Australia will have to rejig their batting order.

"It's an awkward one isn't it? Cam Green was out of the Australian side during the Ashes series of last year and Mitch Marsh came in but Australia were very keen to get him back in," Taylor said on 'Wide World of Sports'.

Bancroft was tipped to fill the opening spot post David Warner's retirement earlier this year but the selectors recalled Green to the Test side with Steve Smith being pushed to open the innings.

However, the veteran batter didn't fare too well at the top and Taylor believes Smith will again drop down to the number four spot.

"I think Smith will move back to No.4. So the question is who will open? I'd love to see a right-handed opening batsman get the opportunity. And to me at the moment...I would have Bancroft penciled in alongside (Usman) Khawaja," Taylor said.

Bancroft, who served a nine-month ban for his role in the 2018 ball-tampering incident, has been the leading run-scorer in the Sheffield Shield for the last two years.

Taylor feels the selectors could also include young opener Sam Konstas, who hit back-to-back hundreds against South Australia in the Sheffield Shield, in the Test squad for the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The five-match series starts on November 22 in Perth.