Indian men’s cricket team for blind gears up for 4th T20 World Cup

BENGALURU: The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) announced a 26-member squad that will undergo rigorous cricket coaching in Delhi starting October 27, in preparation for the upcoming 4th T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind, scheduled to take place in Pakistan from November to December.

This is the first time the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) is hosting the T20 World Cup. The previous three tournaments were held in India by CABI and the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

CABI is currently awaiting the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Sports and the Government of India, which is essential for the Indian team to travel for the World Cup.

Chairman of CABI Dr Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar said, “These tournaments are the biggest platforms for blind cricketers to showcase their skills. Representing the country and playing in Pakistan is a rare opportunity for all players. Our past victories have greatly aided in promoting cricket for the blind, earning players much-deserved awards and recognition.”

The CABI selection committee will finalise a 17-member team, of the total 26, based on performance during the coaching camp. Among the selected players are 10 B1 category (totally blind), seven B2 category (2 metres sight), and nine B3 category (up to 6 metres sight) players.