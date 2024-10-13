Samson's blazing ton gives India their highest T20I total, win

HYDERABAD: Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson blasted his maiden T20I century, reaching a stunning hundred in just 40 balls, against Bangladesh in the third T20I here in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The second-fastest century by an Indian batter in the format meant the Men in Blue set a new benchmark in T20I cricket, scoring a massive 297, which is now the second-highest total ever in T20Is and the highest for them. Nepal's 314/3 against Mongolia in the Asian Games last year is the all-time highest T20I score. The innings places Samson right behind Rohit Sharma, who holds the record for the fastest T20I century by an Indian, scoring a blazing hundred off 35 balls against Sri Lanka in 2017.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad roared with energy on a vibrant Dussehra day as Indian batters sent their opponents for a leather hunt. Samson started it all and the fireworks continued till the end with skipper Suryakumar Yadav (75 off 35), Riyan Parag (34 from 13) and Hardik Pandya 18-ball 47) going hammer and tongs to derail Bangladesh bowlers.

The hosts had already sealed the three-match T20I series with wins in Gwalior and New Delhi and made sure the visitors remained winless on their tour to India by registering a comprehensive victory in the final match. Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Co won the two-match Test series 2-0.

Brief scores: India 297/6 in 20 ovs (Samson 111, Suryakumar 75, Hardik 47; Tanzim 3/66) bt Bangladesh 164/7 in 20 ovs (Hridoy 63 n.o; Bishnoi 3/30).