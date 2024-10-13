'Stronger' & 'special': Tahuhu's tale of hard work, persistence

Once Tahuhu made it to the national setup, it was not smooth sailing as she had to face multiple obstacles that included health concerns and being dropped from the squad. Kinsella believes that just made Tahuhu stronger. "She has been able to reinvent herself, because of what she learned, having entered into the New Zealand setup. Establishing herself also within the Canterbury setup, which was full of really strong women, who were clever about cricket and knew how to prepare, she started to find that knack of preparing herself so that she was going to get rhythm. That was her thing. 'If I can keep my rhythm going, then I can use that to enhance my ability to contribute both in T20 and 50 over cricket'," Kinsella sounded like a proud senior.

Apart from her cricket, being married to another cricketer and former New Zealand captain, Amy Satterthwaite, changed the way Tahuhu started looking at her cricket. With the addition of their two kids, Grace and Louie, the family is there to cheer for Tahuhu when she is on national duty.

"I think so because you are not living and breathing cricket all the time, you have a chance to move away from that. If you are co-dependent on cricket, to give you your identity as a professional, it's a difficult balance. You're on the edge of the sword all the time in terms of selection. And we know, because she lost her contract, that would have been devastating. And it hasn't been the devastating blow that it could have been if she didn't have those people around her," Kinsella said.

"Bring home the World Cup, Mummy," said baby Grace in one of the videos published by ICC's social media handles. If White Ferns are to do it, Tahuhu could be one of the forces behind it.