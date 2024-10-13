Time to make statement

SHARJAH: Harmanpreet Kaur had hardly been this cautious as she was in India's chase against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on October 6.

In an innings that consisted of only one boundary, it looked like her singular aim was to get her team over the line and earn those two points. There has been enough criticism of India's approach, and rightly so. That fixture has complicated India's chances of making it to the knockout stages of the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup.

For now, not all is lost for her side. They still have fate in their hands, even with New Zealand winning their fixture against Sri Lanka in Sharjah with eight wickets in hand. Their next opponents, Australia, are going through two injury concerns — captain Alyssa Healy and Tayla Valemick. That does not necessarily change any plans for India as Australia's depth will potentially allow the defending champions to challenge India. Kaur was clear in her pre-match press conference about the importance of the occasion.

"Of course, it is an important match for us and you need a strong mind to play that game because it is the last league game and we have to keep a lot of things in mindset in this game," Kaur said. "We just have to go there and play freely and enjoy our game. We want to keep ourselves in the present and see what is required for the team and get it done. We would play our best cricket," she added.

That being India's last group stage game, along with Australia, the fate of the group will be dependent on the final clash between Pakistan and New Zealand. If India manage to beat Australia, they would still ideally not want New Zealand coming close to their net run rate. Ultimately, none of these things are in the Indian team's hands. "After us, when New Zealand and Pakistan face each other, that is not in our hands. We don't even want to discuss it," she mentioned.