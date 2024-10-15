Nikin Jose impresses as Karnataka looks to get Ranji campaign on track

CHENNAI: Even as Karnataka played out a draw in their Ranji opener against Madhya Pradesh, the biggest positive to come out of the rain-affected was the performance of SJ Nikin Jose.

The youngster from Mysuru fall short of a century by just one run but was instrumental in Karnataka holding ground on the final day after conceding 425/8 in the first innings. Jose's 99 meant Karnataka finished with 206/5 and did not lose the plot on the final day of the match.

Having largely batted in the middle-order till now, Jose opened the batting in Indore and held one end together for this team. Even as wickets kept falling at the other end, the youngster and Shreyas Gopal took the team from 72/5 to 199/5.

For a team that has reached the semifinal in 2022/23 and the quarterfinal in the last season, Karnataka was looking to take a fresh guard with youngsters rising to the occasion through this transition. And Jose's show in Indore comes as a big positive to what is a long and hard campaign ahead.

The 24-year-old made his Ranji debut for Karnataka in the 2022-23 season and since then and steadily grown in stature. His performance, along with captain Mayank Agarwal, will be crucial for Karnataka as they face Kerala next in a home clash.