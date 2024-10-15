Nikin Jose impresses as Karnataka looks to get Ranji campaign on track

CHENNAI: Even as Karnataka played out a draw in their Ranji opener against Madhya Pradesh, the biggest positive to come out of the rain-affected was the performance of SJ Nikin Jose.
The youngster from Mysuru fall short of a century by just one run but was instrumental in Karnataka holding ground on the final day after conceding 425/8 in the first innings. Jose's 99 meant Karnataka finished with 206/5 and did not lose the plot on the final day of the match.
Having largely batted in the middle-order till now, Jose opened the batting in Indore and held one end together for this team. Even as wickets kept falling at the other end, the youngster and Shreyas Gopal took the team from 72/5 to 199/5.
For a team that has reached the semifinal in 2022/23 and the quarterfinal in the last season, Karnataka was looking to take a fresh guard with youngsters rising to the occasion through this transition. And Jose's show in Indore comes as a big positive to what is a long and hard campaign ahead.
The 24-year-old made his Ranji debut for Karnataka in the 2022-23 season and since then and steadily grown in stature. His performance, along with captain Mayank Agarwal, will be crucial for Karnataka as they face Kerala next in a home clash.
And it is not just Jose, who will be in focus. In a team that several India stars like Devdutt Padikkal, Agarwal, and Prasidh Krishna, Karnataka's success will depend on the youngsters. Having not won a Ranji title in the last ten years, they are more keen to end the trophy drought in the premier domestic competition. While Agarwal continues to pile on runs, it is the consistency from the likes of Jose, R Smaran, who made his Ranji debut in Indore, and keeper-batter Sujay Sateri in the batting department.
With the ball, there are concerns over Prasidh's fitness, who did not take the field on day three against Madhya Pradesh and the team management would be hoping that he is fit for the clash later this weekend. Even as Vyshak Vijaykumar and V Koushik continue to do the hard yards, a lot will be expected of the spinners Gopal and Hardik Raj. In Indore, it was Jose who donned the hat of an offie and it will be interesting to see if it continues to be the case in Alur.
They might have secured a draw away from home, but come October 18, Agarwal and his men would be itching go all the way against Kerala to set their campaign on track.