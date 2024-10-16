Frustration for India, New Zealand as Day 1 of Bengaluru Test washed out

BENGALURU: Whenever Chennai catches a cold," as the saying goes, "Bengaluru sneezes." This held true as the first day's play of the opening Test of the three-match series between India and New Zealand was washed out without a ball being bowled out.

Even as Chennai faced the worst of the disturbance in the Bay of Bengal, parts of Bengaluru were hit by heavy rains over the last 48 hours or so (both cities are approximately on the same latitude). The heavy rains relented but a steady drizzle hours before the start of play refused to stop.

There was a brief excitement for the few hundred who had braved the elements just before the scheduled tea break -- 2.10 PM -- as the ground staff made their way to remove the covers. However, their joy was short-lived as the covers returned following a brief inspection by the on-field umpires. They weren't too thrilled by what they said so they ordered more Hessians on a patch next to the strip.