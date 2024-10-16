Jazzball: Yashasvi's rise is contrary to Indian cricket's history

BENGALURU: Shortly after 10.00 AM on the rained-out opening day, Yashasvi Jaiswal strode out from the dressing room to the far side of the ground. Kitted up, the southpaw was going to have a hit in the indoor practice facility inside the sprawling KSCA campus.

Even as his thin six-foot frame disappeared beyond the sight screen and into the bowels of the facility in the heart of the city, it wasn't hard to come to grips with Rohit Sharma's assessment of his opening partner a day before the Test.

"The guy has got real talent," the skipper said. "He has got the game to play in all sorts of conditions. Obviously, very new to international cricket, so it's very hard to judge right now. But he has got all the ingredients for success at this level."

When Jaiswal made his Test bow in the West Indies in July 2023, he had already built up a reputation for his white-ball prowess. Even if he had made a ton of domestic red-ball runs, the left-hander's one-day stock was arguably higher. Not anymore. If anything, he has very quickly established himself as one of the best Test openers going around.

His capacity to see through the new ball, ability to constantly put the bad deliveries away and always keep the scoreboard ticking are invaluable traits in the modern game. Since the time he made his debut in the West Indies in 2023, only three openers have made more runs than him but the 22-year-old is the standout in terms of average (refer to table). It helps a lot that he scores his runs at a fair clip; among left-handed openers (minimum 10 Tests), only Ben Duckett has scored quicker since the turn of the century.

Sharma, who has been Jaiswal's opening partner for each of the latter's 11 matches in the game's longest format, name-checked his 'aggressive' instincts with the bat.

"So far in his short career, he has shown what he is capable of," Sharma said. "We found a great player. It does obviously bode well for our team as well being a left-hander, being an aggressive batter, it bodes well for the team.

"Hopefully, he can just continue to do what he has done in the last year or so."