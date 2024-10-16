T20 World Cup: Steph's house that dared to ask 'why not'

DUBAI: There is a nice little cafe at the entrance of the ICC Academy in Dubai, which is a walking distance from the global cricketing body's headquarters. It was the most usual place to spot international cricketers going in and out of the designated training facility for the ongoing T20 World Cup.

While her team was practicing at the nets alongside India, Stephanie Taylor was patiently waiting for her order at the cafe. With her left knee all strapped in, it was evident that she wanted her order to be delivered in a hurry. Somehow, one of the producers with the broadcasters, who had a field of play accreditation around her neck, found the courage to shake hands with the West Indian legend.

"Go well in the tournament, Stephanie," she said. "Thank you so much," the ever-humble Taylor replied. "Maybe the repeat of 2016 is on the cards?," was the next question from the youngster and Taylor with a broad smile on her face said, "Why not?" (Taylor-led West Indies defeated Australia in 2016, to win the T20 World Cup at the Eden Gardens).

On October 15, at the Dubai International Stadium, when the team she saw grow up in front of her eyes was bossing the game against the tournament favourites, England, Taylor was nowhere to be seen. She was not in the middle of the action having already been ruled out of the encounter due to her knee. She was not even in the dugout adjacent to the boundary.

Taylor was sitting on a chair on the way to the dressing room, living and breathing every moment of the game; cheering on every little good thing West Indies did on the field and showing her visible frustration at things that went wrong.