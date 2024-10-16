You are the most talented cricketer I've played with: Virat Kohli writes to AB de Villiers

DUBAI: Virat Kohli on Wednesday described AB de Villiers as "the most talented cricketer" he has played with after the South African great was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

De Villers was included in the long list of great players along with England legend Alastair Cook and India's Neetu David.

In an open letter to the inductees by those close to them, Kohli was effusive in praise of his teammate at IPL side Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"You are thoroughly deserving of your place after all, the Hall of Fame is a representation of your impact on the game, and yours has been truly unique," he wrote.

"People have always spoken about your ability, and rightly so. You are the most talented cricketer I have played with, the absolute number one."

Kohli described de Villiers' belief and doggedness to uphold the game's values as the qualities that had an impact on the psyche of those watching.

"A lot of players can have impressive numbers but very few have an impact on the psyche of those watching," he wrote.

"For me, that is the highest value you can have as a cricketer and that is what makes you so special. Through my time playing with and against you, you always had a very clear understanding of how the game should be played and you never really veered from that, regardless of whether you were doing well or not," he added.

Kohli said de Villiers was someone who was bailing his teams out of troubles more often than not.