Ind vs NZ: In overcast conditions, hosts' decision to bat first comes up cropper as they set unwanted batting record

BENGALURU: Michael Gough looked like he forgot to take his morning coffee when he refused to raise a finger for what looked like a pretty straightforward decision.

Matt Henry had got one to pitch on leg-stump before seaming past Rohit Sharma's outside edge. The ball crashed into his back pad and Henry was off, celebrappealing past the batter. Gough, though, was unmoved.

Tom Latham sent it upstairs and Hawk-Eye returned an 'Umpire's Call' on height. The bowler had a slightly bemused look on his face.

Four hours later, nobody would have blamed the Indian dressing room if they wanted to collectively order something stronger and a lot colder than morning coffee. They were shot out for 46, the lowest ever by any team in Asia.

Their statement of intent after winning the toss - batting first in conditions more Christchurch than Chinnaswamy - had folded like a house of cards.

While Wednesday's low-lying clouds had disappeared, conditions were still heavy and the forecast was for more rain in the latter part of the day. But when Sharma called correctly, they had no hesitation in batting first on a 'cold, damp' surface.