Meet the memorabilia at the ICC headquarters

DUBAI: International Cricket Council's headquarters is a quaint building in the middle of Dubai Sports City. For the locals who might not know the significance of this building and how important it is for the sport, it might just be another brick-and-mortar establishment on Sh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. However, the moment you enter the building, for those who know, it is probably the most intimidating place.
The reception that welcomes visitors has a well-established world map in front of it. As this reporter is a self-proclaimed map enthusiast and a true believer in Gall-Peters Projection, the first impression of this map was not so positive. However, after checking out multiple maps where Aotearoa (or New Zealand) is conveniently missing, she was happy to see that the ICC headquarters map was proudly projecting their full member nation.
On the right of this reception, there is a wall full of memorabilia. Right from the replica of ICC's Player of the Month medallion to the Kookaburras used in the 2014 Men's T20 World Cup Final between India and Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. Maybe there should have been a trigger warning to a few readers, but it's too late for that. For those who want to cheer up, here is your opportunity. The wall also has the match ball used in the 2013 Champions Trophy final between England and India signed by none other than former India captain MS Dhoni.
Behind that there is a beautiful blue pottery plate made in Multan, which was potentially the gift for ICC from the Pakistan Cricket Board. "In these handicrafts, the art of painting and blue-pottery have a special flair. Multan Blue Pottery is 100% handcrafted and hand-painted," says the plaque below this plate. This reporter kept wondering how the people who made such beautiful pottery are now known for some of the flattest pitches in the world made for Test cricket. Then immediately she was reminded of a turn the pitch got on the seventh day of the Test match. Well, at least some art is still alive in Multan.
Moving on, there is also a box that showcases the evolution of bats over the years. From looking like a hockey stick to what we see today — the journey has been beautifully captured there. One wonders whether Grace Harris' broken bat from the Women's Big Bash League would fit in there or not, but that memorabilia is as delightful as it could get. There is so much 'stuff' as kids would call it there that it would take ages to describe the history of it.
Opposite to the memorabilia cabinet, there is another cabinet full of the trophies ICC gives away to the winning teams. Right from the Test Championship mace to the newly introduced Women's U19 T20 World Cup trophy.
Even for this reporter, who is miles away from lifting any of those trophies anytime soon, the temptation to touch them was real. The only trophy missing from that cabinet is the Women's T20 World Cup trophy and for obvious reasons. Come Sunday, one thing is for sure. The trophy will go home with someone other than Meg Lanning for the first time since 2018.