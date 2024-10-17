Meet the memorabilia at the ICC headquarters

DUBAI: International Cricket Council's headquarters is a quaint building in the middle of Dubai Sports City. For the locals who might not know the significance of this building and how important it is for the sport, it might just be another brick-and-mortar establishment on Sh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. However, the moment you enter the building, for those who know, it is probably the most intimidating place.

The reception that welcomes visitors has a well-established world map in front of it. As this reporter is a self-proclaimed map enthusiast and a true believer in Gall-Peters Projection, the first impression of this map was not so positive. However, after checking out multiple maps where Aotearoa (or New Zealand) is conveniently missing, she was happy to see that the ICC headquarters map was proudly projecting their full member nation.

On the right of this reception, there is a wall full of memorabilia. Right from the replica of ICC's Player of the Month medallion to the Kookaburras used in the 2014 Men's T20 World Cup Final between India and Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. Maybe there should have been a trigger warning to a few readers, but it's too late for that. For those who want to cheer up, here is your opportunity. The wall also has the match ball used in the 2013 Champions Trophy final between England and India signed by none other than former India captain MS Dhoni.