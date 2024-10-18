Cameron Green's absence will change Australia's bowling dynamics, says Mitchell Starc

SYDNEY: The absence of allrounder Cameron Green will change Australia's bowling dynamics for the upcoming five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy and may increase spinner Nathan Lyon's workload, according to star pacer Mitchell Starc.

Green will undergo surgery to address his back-related troubles which will keep him out of action for at least six months.

While Australia have another all-round option in Mitchell Marsh ready to share the workload, Starc admitted that Green's unavailability changes the equation.

"It will always change the dynamic when you take a genuine allrounder like a Cameron Green, or with England when you take a Ben Stokes, out," Starc was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"When you have that genuine allrounder who has been part of a group for a while ...you get into a bit of a routine of having that extra bowling option.

"I don't know what the dynamic of that line-up is going to be, there is a lot of talk around that opening spot and Mitch (Marsh) bowling as well," he said.

Starc said the issue isn't something which Australia have not dealt before.

"It's not completely foreign. We've had series in the past where we haven't had an allrounder at all," he said.