Nikin Jose at home in his new role with Karnataka

CHENNAI: SJ Nikin Jose is a happy lad. Why wouldn't he be? He kickstarted the Ranji Trophy for Karnataka with a gritty 99 that saved the day in the rain-affected contest against Madhya Pradesh. While missing out on the century did sting a bit, the youngster is pleased with the way things have gone this season so far.
"Yeah, it would have been better if I had got that one run there. But nevertheless, it's good to see how the team is shaping up and on a personal note, I'm really happy that I got a great start," Jose tells this daily.
If starting the season on a positive note was one thing, Jose is even more happier about his new role with the state. Having made his first-class debut in 2022, Jose was largely batting at No 3 or 4. A couple weeks before the Ranji Trophy began, the youngster was told that he would be opening the batting this season. Jose did not have any second thoughts. If anything, he was thrilled.
After all, he has been an opener throughout his life. From U16 to U23, Jose opened the batting for Karnataka, but when he broke into the senior set up, the spot available was in the middle-order. He did his part, scoring runs for the team wherever he batted and when the chance to open came along, he took it with both hands.
"When I heard the news that I'll have to open, I was really delighted because every batter likes to face and play with the new ball because it's hard. I know it is difficult to be an opener but at the same time, once you get your eye in, opening is the best place to bat. Initially, it's just about you see those ten overs through and then you're good to go for the entire day," says Jose.
"It's just that you just have to trust a lot more on volume batting and wait to bat for hours together. As an opener, it's important that you see the ball more than you're timing the ball. Because there is always lateral movement in whichever wicket you play. Initially, it just takes half a second for you to commit a mistake and you're in the dressing room the entire day. First and foremost, the basic thing was playing the ball close to the body and watching the ball till the end. So, that was the prime focus and that's what I prepared myself for and rest everything fell into place," he adds.
Jose's move to the top comes at a time where India are looking at backup options for opening the batting. In the past, whether it is KL Rahul or Mayank Agarwal, Karnataka openers have broke into the Indian set up on the back of run-fest in Ranji Trophy. Jose, as things stand, is not thinking about runs. All he wants is to bring the trophy back to Karnataka after almost a decade.
"My focus is not just to pile on runs or have a 1000-run season," he says, adding, "My focus is to get the Ranji Trophy back to Karnataka. If it takes 1500-odd runs, it doesn't matter. If I have to bat four-five sessions, it doesn't matter. As long as my goal is aligned towards the team goal, which is getting the Ranji Trophy back, nothing is bigger than that to me. No number is enough in the Ranji Trophy. As you know, the standards here are set so high. Even if you get a double, triple and your team doesn't do well, it really doesn't matter. So, no personal goals at all. My goal is to only react to situations, be the man for the situation and get the trophy back home."
Karnataka are getting ready to take on Kerala, who is coming on the back of a victory against Punjab, in Alur on Friday. Led by Sachin Baby, Kerala are strengthened by the return of Sanju Samson, but Jose and Karnataka are not worried. "It doesn't matter as long as we're doing the things that are there in our control and focusing on the things that are achievable. Taking it one session at a time, keeping things in a very disciplined manner, keeping things simple and hoping for the best," Jose signed off.