Nikin Jose at home in his new role with Karnataka

CHENNAI: SJ Nikin Jose is a happy lad. Why wouldn't he be? He kickstarted the Ranji Trophy for Karnataka with a gritty 99 that saved the day in the rain-affected contest against Madhya Pradesh. While missing out on the century did sting a bit, the youngster is pleased with the way things have gone this season so far.

"Yeah, it would have been better if I had got that one run there. But nevertheless, it's good to see how the team is shaping up and on a personal note, I'm really happy that I got a great start," Jose tells this daily.

If starting the season on a positive note was one thing, Jose is even more happier about his new role with the state. Having made his first-class debut in 2022, Jose was largely batting at No 3 or 4. A couple weeks before the Ranji Trophy began, the youngster was told that he would be opening the batting this season. Jose did not have any second thoughts. If anything, he was thrilled.

After all, he has been an opener throughout his life. From U16 to U23, Jose opened the batting for Karnataka, but when he broke into the senior set up, the spot available was in the middle-order. He did his part, scoring runs for the team wherever he batted and when the chance to open came along, he took it with both hands.

"When I heard the news that I'll have to open, I was really delighted because every batter likes to face and play with the new ball because it's hard. I know it is difficult to be an opener but at the same time, once you get your eye in, opening is the best place to bat. Initially, it's just about you see those ten overs through and then you're good to go for the entire day," says Jose.