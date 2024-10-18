Rachin special in Bengaluru yet again

BENGALURU: India had a small window of opportunity in the morning session. To their credit, they had a chance to squeeze through that window after a really good hour's work where they had broken the spine of the visitors' batting unit. Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell and Glenn Philips had all disappeared back into the shed. Ravindra Jadeja had got into his stride while Kuldeep Yadav was proving to be a difficult customer.

The Black Caps were already leading by 175 but it was the sort of lead that doesn't demoralise opposition. It gives batters hope, knowing it's a question of two big partnerships to overhaul that. At Hyderabad in January, India had a lead of 190 when England started batting again. Their third innings score of 420 set India a challenging target of 231. They were bowled out for 202.

With the pitch in good condition, New Zealand, then, knew they wanted more runs in the bank to play with. What they were after was something bigger than 175; something in the region of 325-350.

Up stepped the now familiar shaggy-haired, goofy-looking Rachin Ravindra. In the company of Tim Southee, who once again displayed why he is one of the format's greatest six-hitters (he's now sixth in the list with 93), the two showed fight, creativity and some game awareness to take the game away from the hosts.

When the two joined hands, they had lost 4/40 in a session that had gone nowhere from their perspective. While trusting Southee to hold one end can be a bit of a fool's errand, Ravindra did just that. To be fair to the veteran pacer, he refused to use the long handle in the initial phases of the partnership.