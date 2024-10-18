Ravindra slams ton, New Zealand lead by 299 runs against India at lunch

BENGALURU: Rachin Ravindra's unbeaten 104 guided New Zealand to 345 for 7 at lunch, extending their first-innings lead to 299 runs on day 3 of the opening Test against India on Friday.

Ravindra reached 104 not out from 125 balls with 11 fours and two sixes while adding an unbeaten 112 runs for the eighth wicket with Tim Southee (49 not out).

India were bundled out for 46 in their first innings on Thursday.

Before Ravindra and Southee joined forces, Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets and Jasprit Bumrah claimed one as India looked to pull things back in control.

Brief scores: India 46 trail New Zealand 345/7 in 81 overs (Devon Conway 91, Rachin Ravindra 104*, Tim Southee 49*; Ravindra Jadeja 3/72) by 299 runs.