Ranji Trophy: Pradosh-Washington duo help TN post 674/6 against Delhi

CHENNAI: After B Sai Sudharsan's double century (213), Washington Sundar (152) and Pradosh Ranjan Paul (117) notched up a century each against a hapless Delhi attack to help Tamil Nadu post a mammoth score of 674/6 (declared) in 158.2 overs on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

In reply, Delhi were 43 for no loss in 16 overs at stumps with Sanat Sangwan batting on 23 and Harsh Tyagi batting on 15.

Sai Sudharsan was the first to go on Saturday morning after adding just 11 runs to his overnight score of 202 with Navdeep Saini bagging his second wicket.

Baba Indrajith also didn't last long as he was castled by Himanshu Chauhan.

That was when Washington and Pradosh came to the fore. The Delhi attack just couldn't contain the left-handed duo. Pradosh was naturally stoked after his contribution with the bat. "I'm pleased to get a hundred. I could contribute a bit to help the team pose an imposing total," said Pradosh after the day's play.

Washington's game had grace written all over it as he eventually got his second first-class hundred after a long wait of seven years. His first first-class hundred came in 2017 at Chennai against Tripura.