Sarfaraz's maiden Test hundred carries resurgent India to 344/3 at lunch against NZ

BENGALURU: India continued their extraordinary turnaround in opening Test against New Zealand with Sarfaraz Khan striking his maiden Test hundred to take India to 344 for three at lunch on the fourth day, here Saturday.

Sarfaraz (125, 154b) and Rishabh Pant (53, 56b) were at the crease when an early lunch was taken due to rain.

The duo milked 113 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket in just 22 overs.

India, resuming from 231/3 and 125 behind, now trail only by 12 runs.

The sight of Rishabh Pant walking out to bat with Sarfaraz too might have calmed a lot of nerves in the Indian dressing room after the former missed the third day's play due to a blow he copped on his knee on the second day while keeping.

There was hardly any doubt about the hero of the first session.

Playing in only his fifth Test, the Mumbai man, resuming from 70, tamed overcast conditions and New Zealand bowlers in impeccable fashion as India added 63 runs ahead of the first drinks break.