Dhull century keeps Delhi's fight alive against Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Yash Dhull, with his brilliant century (103 batting; 189b, 11x4, 3x6), single-handedly engineered Delhi's fight back against Tamil Nadu as the hosts ended the third day's play with 264/8 in 97 overs at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Sunday. Delhi trail by 410 runs.

Delhi openers Sanat Sangwan and Harsh Tyagi gave a good start. Tamil Nadu captain N Jagadeesan tried out his pacers and the Delhi pair looked solid and were marching towards a century stand.

At this juncture, Washington Sundar was introduced and he gave the first breakthrough as he dismissed Tyagi. This created a ripple effect as Delhi lost four wickets, going from 74/1 to 103/5.

“We had a good start and did not capitalise. As you said we lost a couple of wickets in quick succession. The wicket was not that dangerous to bat upon. I think they (Tamil Nadu) just created good pressure and forced us to play poor shots. Those deliveries were not there to be hit," explained Himmat Singh to TNIE.