Dhull century keeps Delhi's fight alive against Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Yash Dhull, with his brilliant century (103 batting; 189b, 11x4, 3x6), single-handedly engineered Delhi's fight back against Tamil Nadu as the hosts ended the third day's play with 264/8 in 97 overs at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Sunday. Delhi trail by 410 runs.
Delhi openers Sanat Sangwan and Harsh Tyagi gave a good start. Tamil Nadu captain N Jagadeesan tried out his pacers and the Delhi pair looked solid and were marching towards a century stand.
At this juncture, Washington Sundar was introduced and he gave the first breakthrough as he dismissed Tyagi. This created a ripple effect as Delhi lost four wickets, going from 74/1 to 103/5.
“We had a good start and did not capitalise. As you said we lost a couple of wickets in quick succession. The wicket was not that dangerous to bat upon. I think they (Tamil Nadu) just created good pressure and forced us to play poor shots. Those deliveries were not there to be hit," explained Himmat Singh to TNIE.
Unperturbed Yash stood like a rock at one end as wickets were falling at the other end. Adding to their woes, two of his teammates were injured.
Dhull batted as much as possible and struck M Mohammed straight over his head to register his sixth first-class ton. It was indeed a happy and emotional moment for the youngster as he was coming out of a bad patch and also after a minor heart surgery.
"Yash played very well. I think he seemed very focused today (Sunday). Since the morning, it seemed like he wanted to get big runs. And once he got going, he made it count. That's the most important thing. Initially, I felt he played very positively. And he got a quick start, then he just composed himself and scored runs,” complimented Himmat Singh.
Towards the end of the day, Delhi had a couple of good partnerships with the pitch getting better.
"It is slower than what it was on the first day. So, I don't think there was too much in the wicket. But you can say, the pressure, disciplined bowling or whatever, they (Tamil Nadu) just forced us to make errors," said Himmat.
Tamil Nadu needs 12 wickets to win the match and Delhi has to bat out the day on Monday to save the match.
"We have to do what we need to do. Which is fight till the end. A couple of injuries are there, It seems to be tough (injured players' participation). But we will try our best and put up a good fight. Unfortunately, I couldn't do (score) today. But every day is a new day. And you come out with a positive thinking I will do well. And I am keen to lead by example on Monday,” Himmat signed off.