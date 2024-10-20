Spirited India falls short in Bengaluru as New Zealand secures historic first Test win

BENGALURU: After just two balls on Sunday, an impossible dream seemed within reach. Jasprit Bumrah got one to straighten after pitching on off-stump, and Tom Latham was caught plumb in front.

The small but vociferous crowd -- the city had endured heavy rain throughout Saturday night -- erupted. On the field, Indian fielders converged from all directions.

The only way to build pressure during a small chase is through early wickets. It instils belief in the bowlers while sowing seeds of doubt in the minds of the batters sat inside the dressing room.

When India defended 107 -- the same total New Zealand were chasing on Sunday -- against Australia in that famous Mumbai Test in 2004, they had the visitors 0/1 after two balls.

In defending small totals, there's no use being passive, waiting for the game to come to you. Bowlers, captains, keepers, and close-in fielders should do the opposite.

They should dictate the game. Make it an intimate setting, like a taut thriller. Hit the pad, beat the bat, talk to the pitch as if it’s a close friend, trying to coax something from it. Create theatre for every ball, make every minute feel like a ticketed event.

Weaponise body language; stare down the batters, letting them know their lunch will be unpalatable. The hosts had ticked all those boxes. In doing so, they had built an atmosphere where only the extraordinary would suffice.