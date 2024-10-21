'Accept the loss, will take time & dissect what went wrong': India Chief Selector Neetu David

"I was surprised and got a little emotional as well because I never thought I would reach this level. Of course, I felt pride and at the same time got the reassurance that I had contributed something. I was not aware that I was the second Indian to receive this honour and Diana Edulji was the first one. I asked Hema di (Hemalatha Kala) to join me, but because we have domestic competitions back home so she was busy. I thought I would have to go by myself but Diana di came with me. I am happy for the next generation coming in as they can look at this honour and think if ICC is recognising Indian women's cricket, then there has to be something (good with it)," she stated.

India's performance at the recently concluded T20 World Cup was not up to the mark, despite captain Kaur and coach Amol Muzumdar suggesting that it was their best squad.

With the ODI World Cup coming on home soil next year, the team and selectors have their work out for them.

"We have a 50-over World Cup coming soon so we will definitely not give up anytime soon. India is still one of the best teams in the world and we will bounce back from this. Our new generation is maturing through the franchise league and the junior cricketers are aware of what they need to do to make it to the highest level. Our players are working on their fitness. The new generation that is coming in is athletic. You can look at the likes of Radha Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Shreyanka Patil. We understand that there are a few things we are lacking and we are trying to work on them," David explained.