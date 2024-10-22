Bates & Martin: The Bert & Ernie of New Zealand cricket

DUBAI: Conventionally speaking, Bert and Ernie are two Muppet characters who appear together on the PBS children's television show called Sesame Street. Both of these characters have been part of one of the most beloved shows since its inception. Who are these two? Simply put, Bert and Ernie are best friends and they are always by each other's side.

They go on adventures, learn a thing or two in an episode, and interact with guests but all of this by remaining together. You cannot separate one from the other. Suzie Bates and Katey Martin are the Bert and Ernie of New Zealand cricket and even when one of them has replaced wicketkeeping gloves for commentary mic, they are still standing together like they did when the journey started in Dunedin, Otago.

Not many have witnessed Bates' career up close like Martin. When Bates started playing for Otago in domestic cricket, Martin was already there. When the then-teenage all-rounder was getting into the White Ferns setup, the wicketkeeper was one of the established players for the national setup. Over the years, with numerous hits and misses, these two have seen it all together.

So in the 2022 ODI World Cup, a home one for New Zealand, one of the exciting fixtures of the tournament was when Bates and Martin got to play their first international in front of their home crowd at the University Oval in Dunedin. The fixture against Bangladesh saw enough rainfall that at one point it looked like the cricket Gods were crossed with the local pair for some reason.

However, somehow they still got the reduced match and Bates scored an unbeaten 79 to take her side over the line. Sisters in arms, they greeted the small bunch of friends and family who were cheering their hearts out while holding the photos of them. A few days after that wholesome moment, with a loss against England, New Zealand's home World Cup campaign came crashing. Later, Martin announced retirement from international cricket.