Bates & Martin: The Bert & Ernie of New Zealand cricket

DUBAI: Conventionally speaking, Bert and Ernie are two Muppet characters who appear together on the PBS children's television show called Sesame Street. Both of these characters have been part of one of the most beloved shows since its inception. Who are these two? Simply put, Bert and Ernie are best friends and they are always by each other's side.
They go on adventures, learn a thing or two in an episode, and interact with guests but all of this by remaining together. You cannot separate one from the other. Suzie Bates and Katey Martin are the Bert and Ernie of New Zealand cricket and even when one of them has replaced wicketkeeping gloves for commentary mic, they are still standing together like they did when the journey started in Dunedin, Otago.
Not many have witnessed Bates' career up close like Martin. When Bates started playing for Otago in domestic cricket, Martin was already there. When the then-teenage all-rounder was getting into the White Ferns setup, the wicketkeeper was one of the established players for the national setup. Over the years, with numerous hits and misses, these two have seen it all together.
So in the 2022 ODI World Cup, a home one for New Zealand, one of the exciting fixtures of the tournament was when Bates and Martin got to play their first international in front of their home crowd at the University Oval in Dunedin. The fixture against Bangladesh saw enough rainfall that at one point it looked like the cricket Gods were crossed with the local pair for some reason.
However, somehow they still got the reduced match and Bates scored an unbeaten 79 to take her side over the line. Sisters in arms, they greeted the small bunch of friends and family who were cheering their hearts out while holding the photos of them. A few days after that wholesome moment, with a loss against England, New Zealand's home World Cup campaign came crashing. Later, Martin announced retirement from international cricket.
After retirement, Martin soon found a home in the commentary box. Her sometimes chirpy and insightful commentary made her one of the fan favourites. From franchise leagues to World Cups, Martin was soaring again when Bates, along with her teammates, was looking to capture the World Cup.
Leading into the T20 World Cup, whenever New Zealand were playing, you would find Martin in commentary. Mostly either trying to make sense of why New Zealand were not able to cross the line or knowing the hard yards that were put behind the scenes, defending her former teammates. Bates even acknowledged the efforts in the pre-final press conference.
"She (Martin) is one of my best mates and I have played so much cricket with her. She was part of that home World Cup where we couldn't quite get across the line to the semifinals, but look, she's thriving in life outside of cricket and it's actually so cool to have her around the group wherever we travel.
As a commentator, she probably sometimes has to defend us a little bit in the commentary box. She just gets a little bit excited about the analysis and I just sort of have to calm her down sometimes," Bates joked.
On October 20, at the Dubai International Stadium when New Zealand were getting close to their first-ever World Cup title, Martin was in the middle of the action. Not with a bat or her keeping gloves, but with her words.
"There it is, New Zealand have done it. They have claimed their Everest. They have etched their names in history. They have done it their way. They have done it with humility. This team has never stopped believing. They have had each other's back all the way through. What a moment," Martin just gave words to the emotions everyone was feeling at that time.
Once the emotions settled in, the record-breaking crowd went home with the memories of watching the newest T20 World Cup champion, the entire White Ferns team went on to the pitch and belted their team song loud and proud. Martin was of course part of it.
When the time came to leave the Dubai International Stadium, the famous omnipresent banjo company that became one of the attractions of the tournament started playing their version of "Congratulations and Celebrations", every player of the victorious team enjoyed the ride. Bates and Martin, however, decided to dance their hearts out as the volunteers at the venue, along with a few remaining fans, cheered them on.
The joy on Bates' face was infectious. Martin joined her best friend in the dance party while keeping the video evidence of it. Maybe to show future New Zealand cricketers how to celebrate a win.
Amongst the victory parade that lasted from dressing room to the team bus, Bert and Ernie were the last two to get on the bus. Celebrating the win. Celebrating the World Cup. Celebrating each other.
Officially, Martin was not part of the New Zealand squad for the T20 World Cup, but that did not matter. Bert won it for Ernie. Ernie found words to celebrate Bert.