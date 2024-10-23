Rising star Rachin stakes his claim as New Zealand's lodestar

PUNE: It's a challenging little period for New Zealand cricket. Some of their greatest players have turned down central contracts in the recent past. Others have retired.

A few haven't progressed the way they would have liked. But a new lodestar may have emerged at the right time to guide the Black Caps past uncertainty and towards a more assured future. Rachin Ravindra.

In March 2023, the southpaw, at least from an Indian perspective, was one half of a match-saving, 10th-wicket, fourth-innings partnership in dying light in Kanpur in 2021. Now, it won't even be in the top five of the things he has accomplished. Such has been his rise. One only needed to listen to Tom Latham when he spoke about his younger colleague in reverential terms on Wednesday.

"It's a fine balance between defending and attacking (on how to play spin in India successfully)," the Black Caps skipper said. "Each individual has a certain way of going about things. For us, it's about trying to recognise the situation as best as we can and play accordingly.