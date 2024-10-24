Ashwin strikes twice but New Zealand reach 92/2 at lunch on Day 1

PUNE: Ravichandran Ashwin snared two wickets in the first session but New Zealand negated the Indian spinners deftly on a slow and spin-friendly surface to reach 92/2 at lunch on day one of the second Test here on Thursday.

Devon Conway looked assured against a three-pronged Indian spin attack to reach 47 not out (108 balls, 5x4s) with the dangerous Rachin Ravindra batting on five at the other end.

It only took just seven overs to determine that spinners would play a key role in the game Ashwin vindicated providing the first breakthrough on his fifth ball.

Ashwin got drift and turn to dismiss the New Zealand captain Tom Latham (15) for the ninth time in Tests as the ball beat his outside edge to hit the pads in front of the wickets for an immediate decision from the on-field umpire.

The pair of Will Young (18) and Conway did well to keep things largely in favour of New Zealand as they adopted a slightly cautious approach during their 44-run association for the second wicket.

While Conway deployed the reverse sweep to a good effect, the right-handed Young batted fluently until he edged one down the leg side to gift Ashwin his second wicket of the session.