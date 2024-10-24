It feels like bit of a panic decision: Gavaskar on India's three changes for second Test

PUNE: Legendary Sunil Gavaskar reckons India may have panicked by including Washington Sundar in the playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand ahead of Kuldeep Yadav.

Hosts India made three changes to their playing eleven for the second Test. They replaced Mohammed Siraj and KL Rahul with Akash Deep and Shubhman Gill respectively while wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav made way for Washington.

"It feels like a bit of a panic decision taken by Team India. You do not make 3 changes to the squad often," Gavaskar said on broadcast after the toss on Thursday.

India trail the three-match series 0-1 after losing the first Test by eight wickets last week.

Rohit Sharma and Co. had been bowled out for 46 in the first essay of the Bengaluru Test.

"I don't see a lot of teams making three changes unless there are injury concerns. Including Washington Sundar tells you they are worried about their batting. More than his bowling, they need his batting down the order as the cushion," Gavaskar said.

"Yes, there is a lot of talk about the left-handers in the New Zealand batting unit, but I would have picked Kuldeep Yadav, who can also turn it away from a left-hander," Gavaskar added.