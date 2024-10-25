India announces squad for Australia tour: Harshit, Nitish, Abhimanyu get maiden call-up

NEW DELHI: Delhi speedster Harshit Rana and Andhra seam bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy have earned maiden call-up in the 18-member Indian team led by Rohit Sharma for the upcoming five-Test series against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

There is no Mohammed Shami in the squad while Kuldeep Yadav has been advised long term rehabilitation for his groin injury.

From the squad picked for the New Zealand series, Axar Patel has been dropped and Washington Sundar with 11 wickets in his kitty so far in the ongoing Test in Pune.

For the South Africa T20I series, Karnataka seamer Vyshak Vijaykumar and Punjab batter Ramandeep Singh have been included while express pacer Mayank Yadav has again got injured. He is at the Centre of Excellence for recuperation.