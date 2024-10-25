New Zealand extend overall lead to 188 after Santner seven-for knocks out India

PUNE: Another shambolic batting show in the first innings left India under mounting pressure as New Zealand extended their overall lead to 188 runs at tea on the second day of the second Test, here on Friday.

After Mitchell Santner returned a career-best 7/53 to decimate Indian batting on a low and slow turner for 156 all-out here at the MCA Stadium, Washington Sundar (1/19) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/34) struck once each but the contest seemed to be slipping away rapidly from India's grasp.

Tom Latham stroked his way to an unbeaten 37 with six boundaries with Rachin Ravindra (7 not out) at the other end, as New Zealand batters largely dominated the Indian bowlers to reach 85 for two at the tea break.

New Zealand are looking at a historic maiden Test series win in India for the first time in 68 years, having first come here in 1955-56.

None of the New Zealand batters faced any apparent trouble batting on the pitch shortly after the star-studded Indian batting line-up cut a sorry figure for the second time in this series as they made elementary mistakes.

It was only in the last Test in Bengaluru that their all-time lowest score at home of 46 all-out was behind their first loss to the Kiwis in 36 years in their own backyard.