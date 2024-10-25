Pune Test: Santner, Latham put New Zealand on top with hefty 301-run lead

PUNE: New Zealand, aided by a career-best seven-wicket haul by left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner and a half-century by skipper Tom Latham took a sizeable 301-run lead against an embattled India on day two of the second Test here on Friday.

Santner (7/53 in 19.3 overs) demolished India for 156 as New Zealand took a first-innings lead of 103 runs after the visitors had notched up 259 on the opening day.

Latham then scored a fine 86 in the second innings and shared fruitful partnerships with Will Young (23) and Tom Blundell (30 batting) to guide New Zealand to 198 for 5 in 53 overs for an overall lead of 301 runs.

Earlier, India's poor batting saw the team slump to 107 for 7 at lunch.

They started the day on a positive note with Shubman Gill (30) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) adding 49 for the second wicket before six wickets fell for the addition of 53 runs as the hosts were left struggling at lunch.

Santner then returned in the post-lunch session to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah cheaply.

Brief scores: New Zealand - 1st Innings 259 and 198 for 5 in 53 overs (Tom Latham 86, Will Young 23, Tom Blundell 30 not out; Washington Sundar 4/56).

India - 1st Innings 107 for 7 in 38 overs (Shubman Gill 30, Yashasvi Jaiswal 30, Mitchell Santner 7/53, Glenn Phillips 2/26).