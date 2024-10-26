I don't doubt anyone's ability, but batters must trust their plans: Rohit Sharma

PUNE: Skipper Rohit Sharma chose not to place batters under the cosh for the series defeat against New Zealand but reminded them that they need to "trust their plans" to succeed against tough opponents.

New Zealand outclassed India by 113 runs in the second Test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

This was India's first Test series defeat at home since 2012-13 when they went down to England 1-2.

"I do not doubt anyone's ability. I won't do much postmortem of this, but batters must come with their plans and trust on the plans like New Zealand batters showed," Rohit said during the post-match press conference.

"It's disappointing. It's not what we expected. We got to give credit to New Zealand as they played better than us. We failed to respond to those challenges."

Then Rohit touched in detail on the batting malfunction part.

"I didn't think we batted well enough to get runs on the board. You've got to pick 20 wickets to win, yes, but batters have to put runs on the board.