India will bounce back from loss, says cricket legend Kapil Dev

KOCHI: Backing the Indian cricket team which suffered a humiliating loss to New Zealand on Saturday, cricket legend Kapil Dev said that the 'Men in Blue' will bounce back.
"Sorry, we lost today. But tomorrow will be another day when we bounce back," the captain of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team said.
He was speaking at the Regional Sports Centre (RSC) here in a function in which the all-rounder was conferred with the RSC Honorary Membership and a huge replica of the 1983 providential World Cup.
The 'Haryana Hurricane', though, wanted the current crop of players to be "mentally stronger" though there are far better care and solutions available for the physical injuries compared to the period when he was playing.
Kapil Dev, a Padmabhushan awardee, interacted with the upcoming talents of the RSC and has this piece of advice for the upcoming talents, "Live the moment, enjoy yourself. Nobody can become a doctor or a test player overnight. You have to work and enjoy your work. And whatever work you are doing, it's very important. A lot of kids say 'pressure', which I won't agree with. There is no need for pressure. just come out and express yourself. You are lucky you have got places like this," he said.
On the 'pressure' being faced by players at the highest level, Kapil Dev said players will be experiencing pressure only when they start playing for money.
"...When you are passionate about something, then there is no pressure. But when you are playing for money, that can bring pressure, because you are making a life out of that," he said, indirectly referring to the cash-rich IPL.
Children posed a lot of queries surrounding the 1983 World Cup in which Kapil single-handedly carried India on his shoulders to win the key match against Zimbabwe and scored an epic 175 runs after coming into bat when India was tottering at 17 for 5.
He also recollected his advice to his teammates during the final hours of scripting history then. India was dismissed for 183 in the final by the mighty West Indies. "But before going out to bowl, I told this to my colleagues. Make it very difficult for them. You are set to make history in another three hours," he said.
When asked about the best player he has played with, Kapil mentioned 'Gavaskar' and Vivial Richardson from an Opposition team.