India will bounce back from loss, says cricket legend Kapil Dev

KOCHI: Backing the Indian cricket team which suffered a humiliating loss to New Zealand on Saturday, cricket legend Kapil Dev said that the 'Men in Blue' will bounce back.

"Sorry, we lost today. But tomorrow will be another day when we bounce back," the captain of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team said.

He was speaking at the Regional Sports Centre (RSC) here in a function in which the all-rounder was conferred with the RSC Honorary Membership and a huge replica of the 1983 providential World Cup.

The 'Haryana Hurricane', though, wanted the current crop of players to be "mentally stronger" though there are far better care and solutions available for the physical injuries compared to the period when he was playing.

Kapil Dev, a Padmabhushan awardee, interacted with the upcoming talents of the RSC and has this piece of advice for the upcoming talents, "Live the moment, enjoy yourself. Nobody can become a doctor or a test player overnight. You have to work and enjoy your work. And whatever work you are doing, it's very important. A lot of kids say 'pressure', which I won't agree with. There is no need for pressure. just come out and express yourself. You are lucky you have got places like this," he said.